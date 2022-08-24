Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) CEO Travis M. Joyner Sells 5,000 Shares

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) CEO Travis M. Joyner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,096,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,384,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of LOCL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 282,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,399. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.27. Local Bounti Co. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $12.87.

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.17). As a group, equities analysts expect that Local Bounti Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCL. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Local Bounti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Local Bounti by 732.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Local Bounti in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Local Bounti by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Local Bounti from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

