Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) CEO Travis M. Joyner Sells 5,000 Shares

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) CEO Travis M. Joyner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,096,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,384,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Local Bounti Stock Performance
Shares of LOCL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 282,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,399. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.27. Local Bounti Co. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $12.87.
Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.17). As a group, equities analysts expect that Local Bounti Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Local Bounti
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Local Bounti from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.
About Local Bounti
Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Local Bounti (LOCL)
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Local Bounti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Local Bounti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.