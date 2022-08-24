Lokken Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lokken Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,138 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,461 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 159,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,430 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Intel Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $33.71. 762,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,627,936. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.89. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $33.73 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

