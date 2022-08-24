Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Has $4.39 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Omnicom Group accounts for approximately 2.0% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 24,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 377,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,666,000 after purchasing an additional 59,816 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Macquarie lowered Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Shares of OMC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.66. The stock had a trading volume of 15,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also

