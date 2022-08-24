Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) CEO Austin Russell Acquires 25,000 Shares

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) CEO Austin Russell purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $226,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 955,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,661,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Austin Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Austin Russell bought 25,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Austin Russell acquired 25,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $242,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Austin Russell acquired 25,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $180,250.00.

NASDAQ LAZR traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.91. 5,729,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,024,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.70. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 29.0% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 97,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen increased their price target on Luminar Technologies to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

