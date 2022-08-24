Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.87

Shares of Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.87 and traded as low as $24.01. Makita shares last traded at $24.12, with a volume of 54,275 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKTAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Makita from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nomura downgraded shares of Makita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Makita from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Makita Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.89.

About Makita

Makita ( OTCMKTS:MKTAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Makita had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Makita Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. The company offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

