MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.09-$3.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.19 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTZ. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet cut shares of MasTec from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.18.

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,987. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.36 and its 200-day moving average is $79.68. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.28. MasTec has a 52 week low of $62.64 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MasTec will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in MasTec by 40.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in MasTec during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in MasTec by 12.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

