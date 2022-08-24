Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.03-$1.03 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.89 billion-$30.89 billion.

Mazda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Mazda Motor stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.41. 30,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,282. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88. Mazda Motor has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

Mazda Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.