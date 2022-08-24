Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.03-$1.03 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.89 billion-$30.89 billion.
Mazda Motor Stock Performance
Shares of Mazda Motor stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.41. 30,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,282. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88. Mazda Motor has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.91.
Mazda Motor Company Profile
