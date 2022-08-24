MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $2.29 on Friday. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

