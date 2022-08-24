Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Medtronic updated its FY23 guidance to $5.53-5.65 EPS.
Shares of MDT traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.23. 448,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,663,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.99. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $86.70 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $118.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.92%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 10.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.1% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 9.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
