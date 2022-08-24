Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Cut to $101.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $101.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MDT. Raymond James cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Down 0.9 %

MDT stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.42. 125,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,663,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $118.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.99. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $86.70 and a 1-year high of $135.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.