Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Lifted by FWL Investment Management LLC

FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 93.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,674 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.6% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,823,028,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,191,909,000 after buying an additional 10,326,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,009,000 after buying an additional 5,409,154 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,981,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484,786 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,668,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.04. 169,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,564,946. The stock has a market cap of $228.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Cowen increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

