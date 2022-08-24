Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,000 Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth about $702,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 472.5% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 6.6% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 20,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 5.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 362,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,593,000 after acquiring an additional 17,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth about $274,000. 29.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price target on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 25,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $5,325,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at $31,643,084.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 327,775 shares of company stock worth $5,869,061. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

ARCC stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.42. The company had a trading volume of 12,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,152. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

