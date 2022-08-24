Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 23,900 Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) by 122.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 49.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,545,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 511,044 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 27.3% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 187,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 40,085 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. 32.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNNT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.53. The stock had a trading volume of 185 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,288. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.60. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $8.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This is a positive change from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.44%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennantPark Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

