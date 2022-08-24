Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNW. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 334.6% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,368,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522,666 shares during the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $7,076,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 429.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,968,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,791 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,387,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,521,000 after purchasing an additional 768,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 279.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 988,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 727,800 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Genworth Financial

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 100,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,839,625 shares in the company, valued at $16,318,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genworth Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Genworth Financial stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $4.39. The stock had a trading volume of 20,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,927. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $4.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.93.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 4.73%.

About Genworth Financial

(Get Rating)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

