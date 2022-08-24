Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BBN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.01. 2,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,786. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.27. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $27.12.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

