Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of DD traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.70. The stock had a trading volume of 32,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,014. The company has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.56 and a 1-year high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

