Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 5,975 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $243,159,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,652,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,515,000 after buying an additional 3,480,176 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 332,150.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,412,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,525,000 after buying an additional 3,411,180 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 589.3% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,628,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,621,000 after buying an additional 3,102,374 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $565,217,000 after buying an additional 1,517,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 199,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,759,824. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 103.74%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.