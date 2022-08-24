Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,759,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,785 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,586,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,551,000 after buying an additional 452,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $465,952,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,351,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,568,000 after buying an additional 91,847 shares during the period. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,293,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,258,000 after buying an additional 167,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.89. 24,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,773. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.31. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $64.03. The company has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTVA. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Corteva to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.60.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

