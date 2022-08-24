Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 8,000 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in MGIC Investment by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,040,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,009,000 after acquiring an additional 224,569 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in MGIC Investment by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MGIC Investment by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,792,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,274,000 after acquiring an additional 125,476 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in MGIC Investment by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTG. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

MTG traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.05. 16,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,451,104. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.80. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

