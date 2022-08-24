MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Shares Gap Down to $18.00

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.00, but opened at $16.62. MeridianLink shares last traded at $16.32, with a volume of 316 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MeridianLink to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MeridianLink to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MeridianLink in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of MeridianLink from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Get MeridianLink alerts:

MeridianLink Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MeridianLink ( NYSE:MLNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $72.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.91 million. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. MeridianLink’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MeridianLink, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MeridianLink news, COO Alan R. Arnold sold 22,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $391,226.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 443,422 shares in the company, valued at $7,742,148.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Alan R. Arnold sold 22,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $391,226.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 443,422 shares in the company, valued at $7,742,148.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Alan R. Arnold sold 19,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $332,577.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 503,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,669.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,953 shares of company stock worth $1,384,597 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MeridianLink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 81.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in MeridianLink in the first quarter worth $36,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in MeridianLink in the first quarter worth $49,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in MeridianLink in the second quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in MeridianLink in the first quarter worth $182,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MeridianLink

(Get Rating)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.