Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Meritor Stock Performance

Shares of Meritor stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.11. Meritor has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Trading of Meritor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTOR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meritor by 6,666.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Meritor by 123.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Meritor by 52.9% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Meritor by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Meritor by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

