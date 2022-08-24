Meter Governance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.18 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.15 or 0.00014548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $51.86 million and $1.18 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000175 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 74.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,484,039 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.