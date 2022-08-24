Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.39. Mexco Energy shares last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 7,558 shares trading hands.
Mexco Energy Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $41.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 1.38.
Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexco Energy
Mexco Energy Company Profile
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
