Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.39. Mexco Energy shares last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 7,558 shares trading hands.

Mexco Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $41.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 44,605 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mexco Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Mexco Energy by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

Featured Stories

