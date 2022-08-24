Mexico Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:MXE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.93

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.93 and traded as high as $8.12. Mexico Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 4,118 shares traded.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.51.

Get Mexico Equity & Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Mexico Equity & Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXE. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Matisse Capital raised its position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 394.5% in the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 118,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 94,697 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 348,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 29,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mexico Equity & Income Fund

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mexico Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexico Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.