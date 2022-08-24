Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Holdings Boosted by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 174.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,198,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 870,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $81,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.32. The stock had a trading volume of 368,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,107,002. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.80 and its 200-day moving average is $70.33.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

