MinePlex (PLEX) Trading 21.3% Lower Over Last Week

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. MinePlex has a market capitalization of $89.55 million and $2.77 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MinePlex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001473 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MinePlex has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004596 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001611 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002135 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00763074 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00016211 BTC.
MinePlex Coin Profile
MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 280,161,572 coins. The official message board for MinePlex is mineplex.io/blog. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.
MinePlex Coin Trading
