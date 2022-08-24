MinePlex (PLEX) Trading 21.3% Lower Over Last Week

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. MinePlex has a market capitalization of $89.55 million and $2.77 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MinePlex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001473 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MinePlex has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MinePlex alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00763074 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00016211 BTC.

MinePlex Coin Profile

MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 280,161,572 coins. The official message board for MinePlex is mineplex.io/blog. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.

MinePlex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MinePlex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MinePlex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.