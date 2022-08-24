MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $19,241.00

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. MiniDOGE has a total market capitalization of $673,762.37 and $19,241.00 worth of MiniDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MiniDOGE has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MiniDOGE coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MiniDOGE alerts:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000921 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000617 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00024813 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000261 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00077823 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000494 BTC.

DeXit Network (DXT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MiniDOGE Profile

MiniDOGE is a coin. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. The Reddit community for MiniDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/minidoge. MiniDOGE’s official Twitter account is @MiniDOGEToken.

Buying and Selling MiniDOGE

According to CryptoCompare, “MiniDOGE is an auto-Boost, Hyper Deflationary Coin. Mini Doge is on a mission to help lost and scared animals find their way to the nearest animal shelter. Every buy gives members more with the auto-boost and hyper deflation system in place. MiniDOGE AutoBoost function is built mathematically to do variable buybacks which adjust based on volume in order to maintain stability. AutoBoost will vary based on the transactions over the past 24 hours which will continue to adjust based on the volume. AutoBoost will buy back variable amounts every time a sale occurs with MiniDOGE token. Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiniDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiniDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MiniDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MiniDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MiniDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.