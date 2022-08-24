Mint Club Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $476,137.00 (MINT)

Mint Club (MINT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 24th. Mint Club has a total market capitalization of $4.61 million and $476,137.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mint Club has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mint Club alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00033005 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000088 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

Mint Club (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mint Club Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mint Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mint Club and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.