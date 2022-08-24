Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last Week

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. During the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $78,775.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0606 or 0.00000282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004648 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,519.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003800 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00128855 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00033478 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00076644 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Profile

MDA is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moedaseeds.com. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

