Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 109.79% from the company’s current price.

MNTV has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum raised Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Momentive Global to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.21.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Momentive Global Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $7.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Momentive Global has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Transactions at Momentive Global

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Momentive Global

In related news, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 18,090 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $141,282.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,253 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,685.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Priyanka Carr sold 8,154 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $62,215.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 263,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,162.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 18,090 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $141,282.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,685.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,880 shares of company stock valued at $452,511. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Momentive Global by 11,390.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Momentive Global by 2.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 752,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Momentive Global by 6.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Momentive Global by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,903,000 after acquiring an additional 43,831 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momentive Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.