Monavale Price Up 7.1% Over Last Week (MONA)

Monavale (MONA) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Monavale has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One Monavale coin can now be bought for $815.99 or 0.03749619 BTC on major exchanges. Monavale has a total market cap of $8.50 million and $208,584.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00024279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00262879 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001032 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000927 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

Monavale (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,895 coins and its circulating supply is 10,414 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz. Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax.

Buying and Selling Monavale

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

