Mondi (LON:MNDI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,536.72

Shares of Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,536.72 ($18.57) and traded as high as GBX 1,568 ($18.95). Mondi shares last traded at GBX 1,536.50 ($18.57), with a volume of 976,109 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNDI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,859 ($22.46) to GBX 1,868 ($22.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mondi to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,865 ($22.54) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.
Mondi Stock Down 0.6 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,499.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,536.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.33 billion and a PE ratio of 715.71.
Mondi Cuts Dividend
Mondi Company Profile
Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.
Recommended Stories
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.