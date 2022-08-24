Mondi (LON:MNDI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,536.72

Shares of Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,536.72 ($18.57) and traded as high as GBX 1,568 ($18.95). Mondi shares last traded at GBX 1,536.50 ($18.57), with a volume of 976,109 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNDI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,859 ($22.46) to GBX 1,868 ($22.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mondi to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,865 ($22.54) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Mondi alerts:

Mondi Stock Down 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,499.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,536.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.33 billion and a PE ratio of 715.71.

Mondi Cuts Dividend

Mondi Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of €0.22 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.00%.

(Get Rating)

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.