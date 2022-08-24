Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.4 %

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DE opened at $374.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

