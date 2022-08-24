Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Trading Down 2.7%

Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 262.86 ($3.18) and last traded at GBX 270 ($3.26). Approximately 18,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 52,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 277.50 ($3.35).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Mpac Group in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £55.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 750.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 314.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 425.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55.

In related news, insider Antony Steels sold 93,237 shares of Mpac Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 394 ($4.76), for a total transaction of £367,353.78 ($443,878.42).

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions; offers automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, and at line instrumentation solutions; and designs and integrates packaging systems.

