MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR) Major Shareholder Securities Internationa Nomura Sells 15,000 Shares

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR – Get Rating) major shareholder Securities Internationa Nomura sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $39,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 327,499 shares in the company, valued at $854,772.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Securities Internationa Nomura also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MSP Recovery alerts:

On Thursday, June 23rd, Securities Internationa Nomura sold 9,995 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $24,287.85.

On Thursday, June 16th, Securities Internationa Nomura sold 5 shares of MSP Recovery stock.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Securities Internationa Nomura sold 1,370 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $1,753.60.

MSP Recovery Price Performance

Shares of MSPR stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.87. 375,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,207. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79. MSP Recovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Trading of MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000.

(Get Rating)

MSP Recovery, Inc provides healthcare claims recovery and data analytics services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company uses its data and analytics to identify and recover improper payments made by Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial health insurers. It also offers Chase to pay service, which assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and avoid making a wrongful payment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSP Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSP Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.