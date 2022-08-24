MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Trading Down 2.1%

MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) fell 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €185.45 ($189.23) and last traded at €187.25 ($191.07). 75,619 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 178,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at €191.20 ($195.10).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTX. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($244.90) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($260.20) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €193.00 ($196.94) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($234.69) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €194.00 ($197.96) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTU Aero Engines Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of €182.13 and a 200-day moving average of €190.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.