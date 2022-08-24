MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Trading Up 0.1%

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) shares were up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $94.25 and last traded at $93.34. Approximately 19,498 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 38,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTUAY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €245.00 ($250.00) to €255.00 ($260.20) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.77 and its 200 day moving average is $101.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 1.35.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

