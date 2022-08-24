Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.49

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.49 and traded as high as $43.96. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $43.27, with a volume of 13,097 shares traded.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $540.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.60.

Natural Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 0.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 100.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 10,261 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the second quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 26.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

