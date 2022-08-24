Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.49

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.49 and traded as high as $43.96. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $43.27, with a volume of 13,097 shares traded.
Natural Resource Partners Stock Up 0.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $540.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.60.
Natural Resource Partners Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.
Natural Resource Partners Company Profile
Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.
Natural Resource Partners (NRP)
