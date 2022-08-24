Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natus Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $32.96 on Friday. Natus Medical has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $33.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average of $30.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.08 and a beta of 0.22.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Natus Medical by 28.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Natus Medical by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Natus Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Natus Medical by 22.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Natus Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.