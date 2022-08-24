NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.30 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion and $293.87 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $4.29 or 0.00019988 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00108095 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000603 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001417 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00259612 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00032886 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008506 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000126 BTC.
- Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000511 BTC.
About NEAR Protocol
NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 768,886,072 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.
NEAR Protocol Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.
