Neogen Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) – William Blair decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Neogen in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 19th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Neogen’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Neogen’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Neogen stock opened at $20.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.83. Neogen has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $47.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,697,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,742,000 after buying an additional 47,806 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,455,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,342,000 after purchasing an additional 580,088 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Neogen by 345.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,068,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Neogen by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,594,000 after purchasing an additional 90,911 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,933,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,457,000 after purchasing an additional 79,715 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Neogen news, Director James P. Tobin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $45,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James P. Tobin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $45,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $321,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Edward Adent acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $403,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 58,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,436.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,100 shares of company stock worth $507,448 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

