NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10, RTT News reports. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. NetApp updated its Q2 guidance to $1.28-1.38 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.40-5.60 EPS.

NetApp Stock Down 0.6 %

NetApp stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.82. 1,569,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,716. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50. NetApp has a 52-week low of $61.26 and a 52-week high of $96.82.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

NTAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $102.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.55.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 5,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at $6,906,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,633 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of NetApp by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Further Reading

