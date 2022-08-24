NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.40-5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.70-6.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.71 billion. NetApp also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.28-1.38 EPS.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on NetApp from $104.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.55.

NetApp stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.82. 1,569,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,716. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45. NetApp has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.70 and its 200-day moving average is $75.04.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,835. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 5,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $138,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,915,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,633 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 19.5% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

