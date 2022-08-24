NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Guerra Pan Advisors LLC

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. NetEase accounts for about 1.2% of Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 29.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after acquiring an additional 25,025 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the first quarter valued at about $759,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 7.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 10.8% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 669,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,585,000 after purchasing an additional 65,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 8.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.38.

NetEase Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:NTES traded up $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $89.05. 29,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,838. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.62 and a 1 year high of $118.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.26. The company has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.42.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

