New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI) Stock Price Down 0.8%

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI – Get Rating) shares were down 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 127 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 127 ($1.53). Approximately 3,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 7,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128 ($1.55).

New Star Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 124.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 129.43. The stock has a market cap of £90.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.37.

New Star Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Star Investment Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency, pooled investment vehicles, exchange traded funds, futures, options, and limited partnerships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Star Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Star Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.