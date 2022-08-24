NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Gap Up to $3.73

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.73, but opened at $3.96. NexGen Energy shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 100,691 shares traded.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68.

Institutional Trading of NexGen Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 88.6% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,567,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 736,511 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 342,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 52,461 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,019,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 517.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 70,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 59,024 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

