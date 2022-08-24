Nexo Market Capitalization Hits $538.15 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (NEXO) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Nexo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00004498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nexo has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Nexo has a total market cap of $538.15 million and $46.40 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004682 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,362.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003824 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00129072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00033454 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00076732 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo (NEXO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

