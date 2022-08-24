NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $35.29

Shares of NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.29 and last traded at $35.29, with a volume of 227 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.64.

NEXT Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

NEXT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.746 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Further Reading

