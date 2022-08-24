Niftyx Protocol Price Hits $0.0875 (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Niftyx Protocol has a total market cap of $4.49 million and approximately $3,065.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0875 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SHROOM is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

