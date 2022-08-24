NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,451 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup raised NIKE to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NIKE Price Performance

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,334 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE opened at $110.68 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.39 and a 200-day moving average of $120.67.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

